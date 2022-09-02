UrduPoint.com

Higher Education Department Sets Up Cell On Ombudsman Order To Resolve Student Issues

Published September 02, 2022

On the order of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, the Higher Education Department (HED) has set up a cell in the office of the Director Public Instructions to resolve issues of students, who could submit their complaints through online system

In a statement issued here on Friday, a spokesman said that intervention of the Ombudsman office resulted in repair and handing over of the building of the Government Elementary School, Sarai Alamgir, Gujrat, with Rs 7.6 million. The Ombudsman office also moderated laying of a sewerage line with Rs 3.5 lakh in a Khushab street after one Atiqur Rehman approached it for provision of clean drinking water to the residents, the spokesman added.

As a result of departmental proceedings, initiated on a separate request made by Muhammad Shahzad of Bahawalpur, three employees of the school Education Department in Hasilpur tehsil were found guilty in the preliminary departmental inquiry.

Now, a formal departmental inquiry had been recommended against them under PEEDA Act, 2006 to the District Education Authority Bahawalpur, the spokesman said.

In another development, the spokesman noted that the Irrigation Department had repaired the canal bridge at the cost of Rs 13 lakh in Vehari district. As a result of involvement of the Ombudsman office, at the request of one Mubashir Iqbal, a Sahiwal-based plaintiff, the protective grill of a public passage has also been repaired at Rs 73,800, concluded the spokesman.

