PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said the promotion of higher education was imperative for sustainable progress and development, and stressed on universities to use technology in order to increase the number of graduates for the ultimate benefit of the country.

The president expressed these views during a high-level meeting here at the Governor House, which discussed problems related to the higher education sector and universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan and his cabinet members, chief secretary and inspector general of police attended the meeting.

President Alvi said higher education was a very important sector and the universities of Khyber Pakthunkhwa should increase the number of graduates with the help of technology for the country's prosperity and development.

The universities should enhance the number of online courses, besides initiating more shifts for producing quality skilled vocational and technical manpower, which was imperative for sustainable economic and industrial growth and socioeconomic development.

He advised the universities to hire the services of grant specialists for addressing their financial issues.

CM Azam Khan underlined the need for early appointment of the vice chancellors in KP's universities.

On the occasion, the president was given a briefing on the financial and administrative affairs of the provincial universities.