Higher Education Minister Presents Rs 4.5 Mln For Chief Minister Corona Fund

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister Higher education Yasir Humayun called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office and presented a cheque of Rs 4.5 million on behalf of nine educational boards for CM Fund for Corona Control.

Usman Buzdar thanked the educational boards' employees for their donation, adding that the Pakistani nation had always come forward to help those in need. He stated that every penny would be spent for the welfare of needy persons in a very transparentmanner. The people should also follow the governmental instructions in letter and spiritto stop the spread of coronavirus, the CM added.

