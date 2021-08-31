Higher education on lines of modern sciences key to progress: PM

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 01:08 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said at the level of higher education, teaching contemporary modern sciences to youth was key to progress and development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said at the level of higher education, teaching contemporary modern sciences to youth was key to progress and development.

Chairing a review meeting on the promotion of higher education, the prime minister said the federal government would provide all possible assistance to provinces for promoting higher education in the country.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Shafqat Mahmood, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill, Chairman Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology Dr. Ata-ur-Rehman, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission and senior officials.

The meeting was apprised of the progress on the establishment of Sialkot Engineering University for which the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) had already approved the project worth Rs 16.69 billion.

The Sialkot Engineering University will be set up jointly by the federal and the Punjab government for which half of the money and land will be provided by the Punjab Government.

The meeting was informed that the teachings of Seerat-un-Nabi were being included in the syllabus of the grade 8, 9 and 10 and the new syllabus for these classes would be launched soon.

