Higher education prerequisite for sustainable economic growth: Scientist

Dr Shaukat Hameed Khan, renowned scientist and former member of the Planning Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday said contemporary higher education was a prerequisite for sustainable economic progress and prosperity of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Dr Shaukat Hameed Khan, renowned scientist and former member of the Planning Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday said contemporary higher education was a prerequisite for sustainable economic progress and prosperity of the country.

This he stated while delivering a lecture at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology. Prof. Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector GIK Institute Pro-Rectors, Deans, Directors and students attended the lecture.

Dr Shaukat Hameed Khan, who retired from Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission as chief scientist and also served as Rector of GIK Institute, said modern education is the only panacea of all Pakistan's confronting problems and new emerging challenges.

He spoke about how he got a job in Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and how he contributed to Pakistan in different capacities.

"I was the first scientist of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) to invent the first ever laser in the country's history.

Now, about 500 engineers and experts in PAEC work in this field," he informed.

He stressed on indigenous result-oriented research and asked students to work with determination and concentration.

He also spoke in detail about the research publications papers and presented the data showing how much contribution was made by the scholars of the developed and under developed countries.

Speaking on occasion, Prof. Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid said Dr Shaukat Hameed Khan was a great advocate of science education and remained involved in the establishment of GIK Institute from the very inception.

Earlier, he discussed with the Rector the fresh intake, scholarship, technical education, disciplines of GIK Institute and undergraduate and graduate programs, education budget, artificial engineering, establishment of new universities, new emerging technologies and education policy and its implementation and monitoring.