Higher education priority of PML-N govt: Governor

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor and Chancellor of Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Engr. Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on Thursday said that higher education sector was one of the priorities of the government and rapid steps were being taken to provide quality education to people of remote areas.

The development and expansion of the IUB was commendable and soon the campus of the university will be established in Hasilpur, the governor expressed these views during a meeting with IUB Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob at Governor House Lahore.

He said that along with enhancing the quality of education, it was very important to provide access to higher education to the youth.

The present government wanted to bring higher education opportunities to the doorsteps of the youth by opening university campuses in far-flung areas.

In this regard, the steps taken by the IUB for the establishment of Ahmadpur East and Liaquatpur campuses were welcomed.

He asked the vice chancellor to prepare an immediate plan for setting up a university campus in Hasilpur as well. On the occasion, the vice chancellor apprised the Punjab governor about the details of the plan to increase rainfall and establish an agro-economic zone in Cholistan through the latest meteorological system.

The governor said the plan put forward by the IUB for increasing the rainfall rate over an area of 6.6 million km of Cholistan was very useful.

On the one hand, this project will significantly increase the agricultural area and it will be easier to deal with the challenges facing food security, on the other hand, the locals of Cholistan will also become prosperous.

He said that all possible help would be provided by the Chancellor's Office to make the special system of increasing rainfall practical. On the occasion, the IUB vice chancellor briefed the governor about the research being done in the field of agriculture.

He said that a soybean and maize cultivation project with the help of stripe intercropping technology has been developed with the help of Sichuan Agricultural University of China.

The project will save billions of rupees in foreign exchange spent on poultry feed and edible oil imports. That was why this project has been included in the main projects of CPEC.

In cotton research, the IUB has achieved international status and the varieties of cotton introduced by the university were being cultivated on 50 percent of the area.

The vice chancellor also apprised the governor about the ongoing teaching and development activities in the university. He said the preparations for the upcoming convocation were underway and requested the governor to preside over it.

On this occasion, the vice chancellor also extended a special invitation to the Punjab governor to attend the National Seerat Conference.

Punjab Governor Engr. Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said that he would soon visit the IUB and take personal interest in the development and welfare of the university as it was done in the past.