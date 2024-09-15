Open Menu

Higher Education Punjab Cricket Tournament Concludes

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Higher Education Punjab cricket tournament concludes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The first Higher education Punjab (Inter-Division) Cricket (Boys) Tournament concluded at the Government Ambala Muslim Graduate College, Sargodha.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the tournament was organised by the Higher Education Punjab Sports Wing DPI Colleges Punjab, with the cooperation of Director Education Colleges Sargodha. Teams from all over Punjab participated in the competitions.

In the boys' event, the Faisalabad division clinched the championship title, Lahore division team got second and the third position was captured by Rawalpindi division boys college cricket team.

In the tournament, students showcased excellent batting and bowling skills, demonstrating their abilities, strength, and agility. In the end, the winning players were awarded medals, trophies, and certificates.

The chief guest of the concluding ceremony was Dr. Syed Ansar Azhar, DPI Colleges Punjab.

Muhammad Jabar from the Gujranwala Boys College was named the Player of the Tournament. He scored 257 runs and took 8 wickets in five matches.

Players thanked Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and Secretary Higher Education Punjab Dr Farrukh Naveed for providing them with ample opportunities to showcase their talents.

Dr Sarfraz Gujjar, Director of Education Colleges Sargodha, Abu al-Hasan Naqvi, Deputy Director Colleges Sargodha, Principal of Government Ambala Muslim Graduate College Sargodha Dr. Muhammad Azhar Abbas, Professor Sheron Jan from the sports team, and other members of the organising committee were present at the ceremony.

