Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA) issues notice to two law colleges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Higher education Regulatory Authority (HERA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued notices to Ayub Law College, Haripur and Frontier Law College, Peshawar Cantonment on Tuesday to register themselves with the relevant authority law within two weeks.

The notices read, "These institutions were already issued directives but they did not follow them.

Therefore, they have been issued last notice with the warning that in case of failure, legal proceedings would be initiated against the institutions, which besides the imposition of cash penalty and closure of these colleges also include sending their cases to investigative agencies over inflicting loss to the public exchequer."Through the notice, parents of the students have also been warned against enrollment in such unregistered institutions.