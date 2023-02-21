UrduPoint.com

Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA) Issues Notice To Two Law Colleges

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA) issues notice to two law colleges

Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued notices to Ayub Law College, Haripur and Frontier Law College, Peshawar Cantonment on Tuesday to register themselves with the relevant authority law within two weeks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Higher education Regulatory Authority (HERA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued notices to Ayub Law College, Haripur and Frontier Law College, Peshawar Cantonment on Tuesday to register themselves with the relevant authority law within two weeks.

The notices read, "These institutions were already issued directives but they did not follow them.

Therefore, they have been issued last notice with the warning that in case of failure, legal proceedings would be initiated against the institutions, which besides the imposition of cash penalty and closure of these colleges also include sending their cases to investigative agencies over inflicting loss to the public exchequer."Through the notice, parents of the students have also been warned against enrollment in such unregistered institutions.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Haripur

Recent Stories

Iranian-German dual national sentenced to death fo ..

Iranian-German dual national sentenced to death for 'terrorism': judiciary

2 minutes ago
 EU Resolution on Participation of Russian Athletes ..

EU Resolution on Participation of Russian Athletes in Olympics Contradicts Olymp ..

2 minutes ago
 Seminar on humanitarian response to Transgenders w ..

Seminar on humanitarian response to Transgenders will be held Tomorrow

2 minutes ago
 IGP Balochistan vows no leniency for elements behi ..

IGP Balochistan vows no leniency for elements behind Barkhan killing

3 minutes ago
 Govt submits sealed record of Toshakhana gifts in ..

Govt submits sealed record of Toshakhana gifts in Lahore High Court (LHC)

3 minutes ago
 EDGE launches next generation secure applications ..

EDGE launches next generation secure applications platform KATIM 2.0

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.