Higher education sector playing effective role for economic progress: International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Rector

Rector, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Dr Masoom Yasinzai on Tuesday said that higher education sector is very important and was playing an effective role in the country's economic progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Rector, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Dr Masoom Yasinzai on Tuesday said that higher education sector is very important and was playing an effective role in the country's economic progress.

The country's 56 million youth were the solution of the problems and proved that they were a people of tolerance and patience, he said while addressing a training workshop here.

The workshop was jointly organized by Dawah academy and Institute of Professional Development (IPD), a press release said.

He said the world must acknowledge our message of love, harmony, mutual cooperation and brotherhood.

Advising the youth, he said, young people should prepare themselves according to contemporary requirements and paves the way for stability and development in the country.

Yasinzai emphasized upon the youth to come forward and help education sector to build a well balanced and peaceful society.

Earlier, 35 member delegation hailing from Iqra Residential College visited new campus of the University