UrduPoint.com

Higher Education Top Priority Of Government; Says Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 11:37 PM

Higher education top priority of government; says Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the promotion of higher education in the country is the top priority of the government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the promotion of higher education in the country is the top priority of the government.

Talking to the Pro-Vice Chancellor Cambridge University Prof. Dr. Kamal Ahmed Munir during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he said all possible efforts are being made to bring it on a par with international standards.

Ways for improvement of higher education in the province came under discussion during the meeting.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said it is a matter of great honor for the country that Dr. Kamal Ahmed Munir of Pakistani origin is the pro-vice chancellor of an ancient and prestigious institution like Cambridge University.

He said that Prof. Dr. Kamal Ahmed Munir has guided many Pakistani PhD scholars as research supervisor, who are serving in the world's major and renowned universities. The Governor Punjab congratulated Prof. Dr. Kamal Ahmed Munir on receiving Tamgha-i-Imtiaz on March 23 in recognition of his meritorious services in the field of education.

The Governor Punjab invited Professor Dr.

Kamal Ahmed Munir as the Chancellor to share the experience of Cambridge University with the Vice-Chancellors of Punjab for the improvement of the education sector. He underscored the need to start an exchange program between Cambridge University and Punjab universities.

On this occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman told Prof. Dr. Kamal Ahmad Munir that Pakistani universities are performing well in international rankings. He also informed Prof Dr Kamal Munir that he has formed 07 consortia in important areas including IT education, Environment, Women Empowerment and character building in the universities with the aim of sending recommendations to the government for improvement in these sectors and strengthening linkages between academia and industry.

Prof. Dr. Kamal Ahmed Munir said that the cooperation between Cambridge University and Punjab universities will be enhanced through the exchange program. He said that it is very important to acquaint Pakistani students with modern and international standard education and the exchange program will prove to be an important step towards this.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Governor Exchange Education Punjab Cambridge March Women All Government Industry Share Top

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers from Emirati tribes

10 minutes ago
 BREAKING: In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, U ..

BREAKING: In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues an Emiri d ..

10 minutes ago
 South Korean Prime Minister Asks President to Veto ..

South Korean Prime Minister Asks President to Veto Controversial Rice Bill - Rep ..

2 minutes ago
 Al-Azhar remains the standard-bearer of education, ..

Al-Azhar remains the standard-bearer of education, academia, and moderate values ..

10 minutes ago
 Milley Says US Should Consider Authorizing Militar ..

Milley Says US Should Consider Authorizing Military Force Against Drug Cartels

18 minutes ago
 Russia Supports Grossi's Efforts Aimed at Protecti ..

Russia Supports Grossi's Efforts Aimed at Protecting ZNPP's Safety - Envoy

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.