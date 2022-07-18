UrduPoint.com

Higher Education Top Priority Of PML-N Govt.: Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Higher education top priority of PML-N govt.: governor

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that provision of good education to the youth is a collective responsibility of the government, teachers and society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that provision of good education to the youth is a collective responsibility of the government, teachers and society.

Talking to a delegation of teachers and students from Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) at the Governor's House here on Monday, he said promotion of higher education had always been a priority of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, adding that students were the future of Pakistan and they should contribute to its development.

The IUB delegation from the Department of Media and Communication Studies was headed by Dr. Abdul Wajid Khan. City Information Secretary of PML-N Bahawalpur Faheem Hassan Qureshi was also present.

Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman said the youth were an asset to the country. He said one should always think positively for betterment of society, because one could get a permanent success only by treading the right path.

The governor said the PML-N government, during its previous stint in power, paid special attention to development of southern Punjab including Bahawalpur.

He said that Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) campus, and various other development projects including Home Economics College and Industrial Estate were started by the then PML-N government. He said huge funds were given for development and promotion of Islamia University of Bahawalpur, adding that with these funds, new laboratories, student hostels and new blocks were built at the university.

Baligh-ur-Rehman said that unfortunately, the former government ignored these development projects, adding that steps would be taken for development of Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Later, the IUB delegation comprising students and teachers went around the Governor's House.

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Education Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Student Bahawalpur Wajid Khan Allama Iqbal Open University IUB Muslim Cholistan Media From Government

Recent Stories

Cowardly actions can't demoralize Pakistan Army, n ..

Cowardly actions can't demoralize Pakistan Army, nation: Samina Zehri

1 minute ago
 Bilawal grieves over death of renowned German scho ..

Bilawal grieves over death of renowned German scholar, Professor Dr. Michael Jan ..

1 minute ago
 Farah Hamid Khan assumes charge of CIC KP

Farah Hamid Khan assumes charge of CIC KP

1 minute ago
 Sri Lanka renews state of emergency ahead of key v ..

Sri Lanka renews state of emergency ahead of key vote

1 minute ago
 China Demands US to Cancel Arms Deal With Taiwan - ..

China Demands US to Cancel Arms Deal With Taiwan - Defense Ministry

5 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka Soon to Conclude Talks With IMF on Crisi ..

Sri Lanka Soon to Conclude Talks With IMF on Crisis Funding - Acting President

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.