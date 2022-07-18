Higher education top priority of PML-N govt.: governor

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that provision of good education to the youth is a collective responsibility of the government, teachers and society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that provision of good education to the youth is a collective responsibility of the government, teachers and society.

Talking to a delegation of teachers and students from Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) at the Governor's House here on Monday, he said promotion of higher education had always been a priority of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, adding that students were the future of Pakistan and they should contribute to its development.

The IUB delegation from the Department of Media and Communication Studies was headed by Dr. Abdul Wajid Khan. City Information Secretary of PML-N Bahawalpur Faheem Hassan Qureshi was also present.

Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman said the youth were an asset to the country. He said one should always think positively for betterment of society, because one could get a permanent success only by treading the right path.

The governor said the PML-N government, during its previous stint in power, paid special attention to development of southern Punjab including Bahawalpur.

He said that Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) campus, and various other development projects including Home Economics College and Industrial Estate were started by the then PML-N government. He said huge funds were given for development and promotion of Islamia University of Bahawalpur, adding that with these funds, new laboratories, student hostels and new blocks were built at the university.

Baligh-ur-Rehman said that unfortunately, the former government ignored these development projects, adding that steps would be taken for development of Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Later, the IUB delegation comprising students and teachers went around the Governor's House.