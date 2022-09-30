UrduPoint.com

Higher Education Vital To National Prosperity: Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2022 | 09:04 PM

Higher education vital to national prosperity: Governor

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said that excellence in higher education is pivotal to the progress and prosperity of countries

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said that excellence in higher education is pivotal to the progress and prosperity of countries.

Speaking at the inauguration of vice-chancellors conference in Murree on Friday, he said moral upbringing of students is equally important besides achieving excellence in modern research trends in higher education institutions.

The three-day All Punjab Universities' Vice Chancellors Conference has been arranged by the Kohsar University, Murree. The conference will have sessions on energy crisis, food security, climate change, recent floods, IT technology, agriculture, drug eradication, character-building of students and women empowerment.

The Governor Punjab said, "Recent floods have proved that climate change is a big challenge for the world as well as the country like ours and with the help of modern research in this field, universities should provide clear policy and guidelines to the government to deal with climate change.

"The Governor said along with environmental changes, there is a need to find a solution through research for elimination of smog, dengue, corona and to develop agriculture sector. He said that a close link between industry and universities is indispensable.

Chairman Higher Education Pakistan Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman Higher Education Punjab Dr. Shahid Munir and vice chancellors of public and private universities of Punjab were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Dengue Technology Governor Education Punjab Energy Crisis Murree Agriculture Progress Mukhtar Ahmed Women Moral All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Fazal, Chadha share special message for fans ahead ..

Fazal, Chadha share special message for fans ahead of wedding festivities

6 minutes ago
 Senior US Official to Discuss Ukraine, China Durin ..

Senior US Official to Discuss Ukraine, China During Trip to Europe, Mideast - St ..

3 minutes ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Accession of New Regi ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Accession of New Regions to Russia - Joint Statemen ..

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks comments from responden ..

Islamabad High Court seeks comments from respondents in road blockage case

4 minutes ago
 NY Police Say Investigating Incident in Which Russ ..

NY Police Say Investigating Incident in Which Russian Consulate Was Doused With ..

4 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan condemns blast in Kohlu

CM Balochistan condemns blast in Kohlu

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.