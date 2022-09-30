Higher education vital to national prosperity: Governor

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said that excellence in higher education is pivotal to the progress and prosperity of countries

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said that excellence in higher education is pivotal to the progress and prosperity of countries.

Speaking at the inauguration of vice-chancellors conference in Murree on Friday, he said moral upbringing of students is equally important besides achieving excellence in modern research trends in higher education institutions.

The three-day All Punjab Universities' Vice Chancellors Conference has been arranged by the Kohsar University, Murree. The conference will have sessions on energy crisis, food security, climate change, recent floods, IT technology, agriculture, drug eradication, character-building of students and women empowerment.

The Governor Punjab said, "Recent floods have proved that climate change is a big challenge for the world as well as the country like ours and with the help of modern research in this field, universities should provide clear policy and guidelines to the government to deal with climate change.

"The Governor said along with environmental changes, there is a need to find a solution through research for elimination of smog, dengue, corona and to develop agriculture sector. He said that a close link between industry and universities is indispensable.

Chairman Higher Education Pakistan Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman Higher Education Punjab Dr. Shahid Munir and vice chancellors of public and private universities of Punjab were also present on this occasion.