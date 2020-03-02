Higher learning institutions postpones annual and semester examinations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The higher learning institutions of Jamshoro and Hyderabad districts have postponed the annual and semester examinations with immediate effect.

The decision was made by the management of University of Sindh, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences and Sindh Agriculture University, the spokesman of concerned universities informed here on Monday.

It may be mentioned here that on Sunday evening, Sindh Government has announced closure of all public and private institutions across the province till completion of isolation period of suspects for the coronavirus up to March 13, 2020.

In compliance to directives, the managements of higher learning institutions have announced the closure of their respective universities, however, the students were worried about scheduled annual and semester examinations.

Things cleared on Monday, when the university managements announced the postponement of scheduled and ongoing annual and semester examinations.�������� ��������The management of public and private sectors schools and colleges also announced closure of their respective education institutions till March 13, 2020 with postponement of schedule and ongoing examinations.

The Controller of Examinations board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad Masroor Ahmed Zai informed that the Secondary school Certificate part-I and Part-II annual examinations will be conducted according to scheduled after March 13, 2020.