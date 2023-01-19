Higher tobacco taxes - a key revenue source in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :There's a dire need to adopt a sustainable National Tobacco Control Policy which ensures that no anti-child move is made now or in the future. These views by shared in a dialogue organized by the Society for the Protection of Rights of the Child (SPARC) with policymakers to stress the need of implementing strict tobacco control measures to save Pakistani children and youth from the tobacco pandemic. Key legislators from all political parties attended this event and supported the notion of increasing tobacco taxation and implementing other measures.

Dr. Ziauddin islam - Former Technical Head/Director, Tobacco Control Cell, Ministry of NHSR&C shared that in Pakistan, smokers have reached up to 31 million. 466 people die daily in Pakistan due to tobacco-induced diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and chronic lung diseases. Around 1200 Pakistani children between the ages of 6-15 years start smoking every day. To overcome this loss of life and healthcare resources, Tobacco Healthy Levy Bill which is pending since 2019 must be approved immediately. The policymakers agreed that Health Levy Bill must be presented in Parliament and implemented across the country as it is a sustainable solution to decrease tobacco consumption and generate finances for healthcare schemes.

Malik Imran Ahmed, Country Head, Campaign for Tobacco-Free kids (CTFK), stated that due to the cheap and easy affordability of tobacco products, the economic cost of smoking in Pakistan is PKR 615.07 billion which is equal to 1.6% of Pakistan's GDP but the revenue generated from the tobacco industry is only 20% of the total cost.

Evidence suggests that higher cigarette taxes deter smoking initiation, reduce cigarette consumption, and even lead smokers to quit. He added that last year Pakistan raised tobacco taxes for the first time since 2019 however we are still far off from the 30% increase suggested by World Health Organization. Policymakers supported these remarks and agreed to raise voices for an increase in tobacco taxation as per Pakistan's international commitments and an increase in inflation.

Sophia Mansoori, Program Coordinator CTFK said that if the traditional forms weren't enough, the tobacco industry has launched novel products (nicotine pouches, e-cigarettes, and heated tobacco devices) which are openly sold to youth through point-of-sales advertising and extensive social media campaigns. There's a need to ban all forms of novel products immediately before our youth becomes addicted to them. The policymakers agreed to support SPARC and its partners in this regard through legislative measures which are missing at the moment.

The policymakers also unanimously agreed with the closing remarks of Khalil Ahmed Dogar, Program Manager of SPARC. Khalil mentioned that in 2022 Pakistani children were hit badly with climate change, viral diseases, and poor nutrition due to inflation. We can't afford to put their health at any further risk. There's a need for all relevant duty barriers to work in tandem and support the implementation of a sustainable tobacco control policy that covers the implementation of a Tobacco Health Levy, Increase in Taxation and Graphical Health Warning, Ban on Novel Tobacco Products, and Zero Sales of Tobacco Products near educational institutions.