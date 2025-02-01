Higher toll:Vehicles without M-Tag face 25pc surcharge starting Feb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) have increased toll rates for vehicles operating without the mandatory M-Tag, effective February 1, 2025.

Commuters have been urged to obtain the M-Tag free of charge by January 31 to avoid additional charges.

Authorities have warned that from February 1, vehicles without the tag or with insufficient balance will be subject to a 25% surcharge on the standard toll fee, with a minimum charge of Rs. 50.

The official notification issued by the NHA Directorate of Revenue (Finance Wing) reas as, “In exercise of powers conferred under Section 10(2) vii of NHA Act 1991 as amended in 2001, National Highways Authority hereby notifies for the information of the General Public that in order to implement 100% M-Tag Regime on all Motorways in the country, the vehicles without M-Tag or low balance/cash vehicles shall pay additional toll of 25% over and above the original toll rate with minimum capping of Rs.50 w.e.f 1st February 2025.”