Highest funds to be spent on uplift of Southern Districts: Taimur Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Salim Jhagra has said that the highest funds in the history of the country will be spent on the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to change their destiny.

He expressed these views while addressing the elders of the area at the Deputy Commissioner's Office Tank on the occasion of his two-day visit to Tank South Waziristan.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan giving top priority to the progress and prosperity of southern districts" he said.

The minister said that from February 1, 2021 every citizen of the province will be considered a National Identity Card, Health Insaf Card, which will provide free treatment up to Rs1 million in hospitals across the country.

"After Peshawar, the best hospitals will be set up in Karak and Tank in which International standard facilities will be available at these hospitals" he said.

Commissioner Dera Division Yahya Akhwanzada, MNA Karak Shahid Khattak, MPA South Waziristan and Chairman DDAC Naseerullah Khan Wazir, MPA Mehmood Ahmad Bettani, Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Afridi, PTI District President Irfan Khan Kundi, Najibullah Mehsud and other party leaders and elders of the area were also present on the occasion.

The minister said that special package has been approved which will change destiny of people in the province including Tank district.

He said that under the uplift program, Tank city several major projects of roads, hospitals, markets, parks and link bridges which will be the mega projects in the history of Tank city.

He further said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan has approved motorway for the southern districts, with efforts of Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

He said the design has been completed, which will bring a new era of prosperity and development in the southern districts, including Tank.

He visited the DHQ Tank and met the tribal elders at the Deputy Commissioner's compound in South Waziristan, where he assured that the survey money for the damaged houses in South Waziristan would be released as soon as possible.