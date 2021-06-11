UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Highest Growth Of 25% Recorded In Remittances

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 07:37 PM

Highest growth of 25% recorded in remittances

Finance Minister Shoukat Tarin on Friday said that the country recorded highest ever growth of 25 percent in remittances and $ 29 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Finance Minister Shoukat Tarin on Friday said that the country recorded highest ever growth of 25 percent in remittances and $ 29 billion.

Presenting the budget in National Assembly, the Finance Minister said that the exceptional growth in workers' remittances, which were poised to achieve the highest ever growth, was single most important factor turning current account into surplus.

"Government's relentless efforts to tighten the informal channels of illegal Hundi and Hawala business has been the Primary reason, together with further strengthening of Pakistan Remittance Initiative enabling transmission of remittances through banking channels, have led to this unprecedented increase in foreign remittances," he said while highlighting the government's initiatives to enhance remittances.

He said that the overseas Pakistanis had made a remarkable contribution in improving country's external account demonstrating their trust on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Business Budget Hundi Government Billion

Recent Stories

PTI govt puts country on way to progress: Rafaqat ..

3 minutes ago

Interest free loans for seasonal crops a blessing ..

3 minutes ago

CMCH Larkana to start house job from July 8

4 minutes ago

Moscow Police Detain Activist on Red Square After ..

4 minutes ago

Balochistan; Kakar appreciates federal govt for al ..

4 minutes ago

446 coronavirus patients recovered

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.