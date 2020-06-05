Highest number of complaints pending with PMDU pertain to Sindh: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication (SAPM) Dr Shahbaz Gill Friday said the highest number of complaints pertaining to Sindh were pending with the Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) repudiating the provincial government's notion of good governance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication (SAPM) Dr Shahbaz Gill Friday said the highest number of complaints pertaining to Sindh were pending with the Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) repudiating the provincial government's notion of good governance.

Flanked by Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab and Member of the National Assembly Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, he told a news conference here that out of total 28,118 super-escalated complaints, Sindh had 17,096 which was quite higher in percentage as compared to other provinces.

Gill said, "As Murtza Wahab (the Sindh Government's spokesperson) does not speak truth as he will show up quickly with an excuse that the number [of super-escalated complaints] involves the Federal Government departments as well� that is why I shall like to share that figure also." The complaints, which involved the Federal Government departments, were only 6,000, whereas the rest directly pertained to the provincial government institutions, lodged by the residents of Sindh about the poor delivery of public services.

Sharing details of super-escalated complaints pertaining to other provinces and the Federal Capital, he said Islamabad had 5,886, Punjab 2,065, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1,557, Balochistan 583 and Gilgit Baltistan 66, which constituted 20 per cent, 7.3 per cent, 5.5 per cent and 0.2 per cent of the total complaints respectively. The Azad Jammu and Kashmir had only 93 super-escalated complaints, he added.

Shahbaz said the super-escalated complaints were those which remained pending for 41 days. "A super-escalated complaint means the Prime Minister Office (PMO) has dissatisfaction over its pendency." Highlighting the overall performance of PMDU, he said so far around 2.

2 million complaints were registered with the Unit, 94 per cent of them by the locals, 5 per cent by the overseas Pakistanis and 0.32 per cent by the foreigners.

He said the PMDU was set up with an aim to remove a 'complete disconnect' between the citizens and the government offices.

"Now, a layman can raise his voice directly in the Prime Minster Office," he said, adding some 75,000 government departments from across the country could access the PMDU.

Explaining the procedure, he said the public complaints, which were received by ehe PMDU, were sent to the relevant departments for redressal. An alert was issued after 21 days in case of their pending, he added.

The PMO also shared the details of super-escalated complaints with the representatives of ministries and departments concerned for their early resolution, he added.

The responsibility for running the affairs of PMDU was given to those officials who held the highest position at the PMO, the special assistant mentioned.

He also criticized the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif for his corrupt practices while being in the power.

MNA Sadaqat Abbasi said the today's press conference was meant to inform the Sindh dwellers about the bad governance of the Pakistan Peoples Party led government in the province. The Federal Government had introduced e-governance for the welfare of citizens, but the Sindh government was still lagging behind in serving the masses."Some 60-70 per cent of total super-escalated complaints pertain to Sindh," he added.

According to the document shared by the special assistant with the media, some 1,968,164 complaints, registered with the PMDU, have been resolved by the federal and provincial government departments.