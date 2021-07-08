UrduPoint.com
Highest Power Generation, Transmission Of 24,284 MW Successfully Achieved: Shahbaz Gill

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 12:21 AM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said that the highest power generation and transmission of 24,284 MW in the history of Pakistan was successfully achieved today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said that the highest power generation and transmission of 24,284 MW in the history of Pakistan was successfully achieved today.

In a tweet, he said, the highest record in a single day in 2018 was 20,811 MW.

If the present government had not improved the transmission system, we would not have been able to achieve this, Shahbaz Gill added.

Hamad Azhar and Omar Ayub deserve special congratulations, he said.

