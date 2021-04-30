UrduPoint.com
Highest Spike Of COVID-19 Cases In April, Recorded In Attock

Fri 30th April 2021 | 08:56 PM

The last day of the month of April proved to be a dooms day for the residents of Attock district as the city witnessed highest tally of novel coronavirus Covid-19 cases of the month as 30 more tested positive on Friday- ringing alarm bells in health department and local administration

According to the health authorities, it is the second highest tally of novel coronavirus Covid-19 cases of third wave, as earlier 48 cases were reported during single day.

The tally of novel coronavirus Covid-19 patients in the district crossed surged to 1974 patients after 30 more patients were tested positive on Friday.

Confirming the increase in the number of Covid-19 patients, District focal person for Covid-19 Kashif Hussain said that among newly positive patients 15 belongs to Jand, 14 to Attock city while one to Fatehjang. "It is highest single day spike reported from Jand", he added.

He informed that the number of active patients in the district is 265 and in which 260 are home isolated while five others are hospitalized.

He added that it is highest number active Covid-19 patients in the district during the last two years which reported to health authorities.

He informed that as many as 11 suspected patient is also admitted in district headquarters hospital and all are in critical condition.

He informed that number of suspected patients in the district raised to 32,748 while screening of as many as 36,000 persons is carried out across the district in which 30,662 were tested negative.

Responding a question, he said that result of as many as 112 suspected patients are awaited. He informed that so far 1305 persons have recovered from the virus in the district so far.

A team of the district administration led by deputy commissioner Ali Annan Qammar launched a crackdown against the violators of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in various parts if the district.

During crackdown as many as six shopkeepers were arrested and case has been registered against them for not wearing face mask.

During crackdown, as many as three hotels and many shops were sealed besides fine was imposed on shopkeepers for violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

