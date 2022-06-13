UrduPoint.com

Highlighting Achievements Of Pakistan's Young Mountaineers Vital To Build Country's Soft Image: President

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Highlighting achievements of Pakistan's young mountaineers vital to build country's soft image: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday stressed the need to highlight the achievements of young mountaineers of Pakistan through media to project their potential and build a soft image of the country.

The president, talking to Pakistani mountaineers Shehroze Kashif, Sirbaz Khan, and Abdul Joshi, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr,deeply appreciated the climbers and mountaineers of Pakistan for their meritorious achievements in the most challenging and adventurous game of mountaineering which was cherished around the world.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, Director General of Pakistan Sports Board, President of the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), and Secretary ACP.

He advised the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Pakistan Sports board (PSB) to patronize and support the young climbers in building their careers and for the generation of a regular income stream for them.

He further asked the IPC to depute a well-versed, experienced and connected brand manager to help the climbers in the management of their program schedules.

He also called for seeking sponsorships from national and international sports companies to help build their image and provide them with regular income commensurate with their achievements and skill levels.

The president advised the young climbers to benefit from Prime Minister's Digital Skill program, learn social media techniques and use social media platforms to disseminate their real-time photos, videos and vlogs to get publicity, build their image, get their work recognised and attract sponsorships from well-reputed companies.

He asked the IPC ministry and Pakistan Sports Board to provide the young climbers with all the necessary assistance and help them for their future climbing adventures.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Sports Social Media Young Alpine Media All From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Tax ombudsman paves way for timely justice to taxp ..

Tax ombudsman paves way for timely justice to taxpayers: President

12 minutes ago
 PM condemns Indian govt atrocities on Muslims for ..

PM condemns Indian govt atrocities on Muslims for protests against blasphemy

24 minutes ago
 KP government will compensate the victims of the w ..

KP government will compensate the victims of the wildfire in Shangla

53 minutes ago
 Pakistanis consumed Rs 83 billion worth of tea in ..

Pakistanis consumed Rs 83 billion worth of tea in the 2021-22 fiscal year

1 hour ago
 Mahira Khan congratulates "Aik Hain Nigar" team

Mahira Khan congratulates "Aik Hain Nigar" team

2 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan win individual awards ..

Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan win individual awards for their outstanding performa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.