Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Monday termed a historic and record decrease in inflation a positive indicator for the country and reaffirmed the government's commitment to work hard till the complete revival of the economy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Monday termed a historic and record decrease in inflation a positive indicator for the country and reaffirmed the government's commitment to work hard till the complete revival of the economy.

Addressing a press conference here at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretariat at Model Town, the federal minister said, “The inflation rate has dropped to 11 percent during this month beyond expectations, as reported by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics while Bloomberg, Asian Development Bank, UNDP, World Bank and other international departments are also acknowledging progress of Pakistan’s economy and also see it on right direction”.

Attaullah Tarar highlighted the government's tireless efforts from day one, focusing on the economy, leading to several positive outcomes. "These include a significant drop in inflation, lower fuel prices, unprecedented growth in the stock exchange, increased foreign reserves, enhanced direct investment, and record tax collection by the Federal Board of Revenue," he added. He expressed optimism about Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's upcoming historic visit to China with a delegation of approximately 100 businessmen. Tarar anticipates fruitful B2B meetings, business conferences, and the signing of agreements, which he believes will further bolster the country's stability.

To a question about Chine Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Tarar praised the historical rapid pace of work on CPEC projects during Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif's tenure, highlighting the commendable role of Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the then Chief Minister of Punjab, in ensuring their swift completion.

He ensured these projects would be completed with more pace.

However, he criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, attributing increased grievances from friendly countries and isolation of Pakistan to their actions, including halting work on CPEC projects. Tarar expressed confidence in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, noting that other friendly nations trust him, citing UAE's $10 billion direct investment allocation and anticipating significant outcomes from Shehbaz Sharif's four-day visit to China.

"There is a serious government in Pakistan now and due to its steps in favour of the country and its people, it saved the country from default, stabilised its currency, increased IT exports, which built the trust of the business community. Many meetings have been held on the budget, and the cabinet, which is working without salary, is trying its best to provide a conducive environment to businessmen," he maintained.

Responding to a query, he said that PTI is actually a collection of contradictions, which used to refuse even its Tweets, adding that neither a personality nor a political party is above the state. "If anybody does not like this state, they may leave for other countries," he added.