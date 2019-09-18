(@imziishan)

Spokesman of Balochistan Government Liaqat Shahwani on Wednesday said our priority was to highlight the issue of Occupied Kashmir at international level because our Kashmiri brethren were facing serious difficulties due to brutalities by Indian occupying forces

He said the routine life was paralyzed in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir through the Indian action on August 5 but they were passing their lives under curfew from 45 days while a new story of persecution has been made by Indian forces for hiding their black laws in the occupied valley, said press release issued here.

"We assure our Kashmiri brethren that in this hour of hardship, they are not alone but the whole Pakistani nation stands with them till achievement of Kashmir freedom", he said and added that holding a National Parliamentary Conference on Kashmir issue in Islamabad was a positive step.

He said the whole Pakistani nation was united on the issue of Kashmir and a clear message was being sent to the world that the voice of any nation could not be suppressed by using force. "The world is concerned over the violations of human in Occupied Kashmir", he said.

Liaqat Shahwani further said Kashmir issue was being debated at international level after 54 years due to positive efforts of the present government as the world has recognized that peace and security in region is not possible without effective solution of Kashmir issue.