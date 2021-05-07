UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Highlights Of Bill For Protection Of Journalists, Media Professionals Rights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

Highlights of bill for protection of journalists, media professionals rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The Federal Cabinet has given approval of the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill 2021.

Following are the main points and highlights of the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill 2021.

The bill comprises five parts including fundamental rights, rights of journalists and media professionals, training and insurance of journalists, investigation and redressal and miscellaneous.

The bill proposes the rights of journalists and media professionals.

* Every journalist and media professional enshrined in Article 9 of the Constitution has the right to life and security of the individual.

* Journalists and media professionals have the right to carry out their duties in the conflict-affected areas of the country without fear of intimidation, threat, harassment or oppression.

* Journalists and media professionals have the right to keep their sources secret.

* The government will take steps to protect journalists and media professionals from any form of abuse, violence or exploitation by any person, institution (public or private) or authority.

* The bill aims to launch the Journalists Welfare Scheme under which media owners will develop a comprehensive, written safety policy and protocols for journalists and media professionals.

* The bill provides for the establishment of a commission to protect journalists and media professionals, which will include representatives from the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and the National Press Club and the Ministry of Human Rights and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

* The bill empowers the commission to investigate allegations of intimidation, violence, murder, violent attacks, arbitrary arrests, detentions and harassment of journalists and determine their cases who are eligible for compensation from federal and provincial funds.

Related Topics

Murder Pakistan Federal Union Of Journalists (PFUJ) Media From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.