Highlights of Economic Survey of Pakistan 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance, Shaukat Tarin on Thursday launched Economic Survey of Pakistan 2020-21.

Following are the highlights of survey: ** GDP growth estimated 3.94% ** Agriculture sector grew by 2.8% ** Industrial sector grew by 3.6% ** Services sector grew by 4.4 % ** Crops grew by 2.5 % ** Livestock grew by 3.1% ** Maize crop production grew 7.4 % ** Manufacturing sector grew by 8.7% ** Construction sector recorded 8.3% growth ** Wholesale and Retail Trade services grew 8.4 percent ** Transport, Storage and Communication grew by 7.

8% ** Total expenditures decreased to 13.9 percent to GDP ** Total revenue grew by 6.5% to Rs 4,992.6 bn ** Tax revenue grew by 11.9% ** Fiscal deficit as percent of GDP reduced to 3.5% from 4.1% ** SBP policy rate declined from 13.25% to 7% ** Net government sector borrowing reduced from Rs 1,722.4 bn last year to Rs 557.7 bn ** KSE-100 index grew by 39.1% ** CPI based inflation declined from 10.9% last year to 8.8% ** Exports grew by 13.6% ** Imports grew by 17.8%** Current Account posted surplus of $773 mln** forex reserves increased to $22.7 bn