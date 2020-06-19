Highlights of KP Budget 2020-21

The major highlights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa budget 2020-21 presented by Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Khan Jhagra here on Friday are below

1.It is a tax-free budget with a total outlay of Rs923billion.

2.Rs739.1billion earmarked for settled district.

3.Rs183.9 billion for merged areas.

4.A huge amount of Rs124billion allocated for health.

5.Rs15billion funds allocated for Corona Relief Fund.

6.Rs10billion for Sehat Insaf Cards.

7.Rs17billion for KP Revenue Authority.

8.Abolished Taxes on 200SMEs.

9.To increase vehicles registration in KP, entertainment tax has been abolished.

10.Sales tax rate on 27 categories has been reduced.

11.Restaurants having Sales Software reduced to 5pc.

12.Uphold incentives on CVT and stamp duty.

13.Tax exemption for many professionals.

14.Rs290 million for extension of Rescue1122 to six new districts.

15.Interest free loans to 30,000 business entrepreneurs and 10,000 SMEs.

16.Rs290 million allocated for establishment of marble city in Buner, digital jobs in KP.

17.Rs.1.1 billion would be utilized on uplifting on nonteaching DHQs.

18.Rs4 billion for construction of new blocks at Peshawar Institute of Cardiology and Khyber Teaching Hospital.

19.Rs900 million would be spent on treatment of poor cancer patients.

20.Rs300 million for 200 BHUs.

21.Rs200 million allocated for establishment of a medical college Timergara Lower Dir.

22.Rs1.1 billion earmarked under KITE program 23.Improvement of 26,000 schools, and construction of 300 new schools in the province.

24.Rs1.3 billion for construction of 74 Govt colleges.

25.Rs1 billion allocated for public sector universities 26.Rs500 million for establishment of Pak-Austria Fachashule Institute at Haripur.

27.Rs110.6 million for UET Swat.

28.Rs800 million allocated for 88MW Gabral Kalam hydropower project.

29.Rs600 million for completion of 157MA Maidan hydropower project.

30.Rs5.7 billion for rehabilitation of provincial roads.

31.Rs4.2billion for dualization of Mardan-Swabi Road.

32.Rs3.5 billion earmarked for construction and rehabilitation of roads in all divisions.

33.Rs830 million for clean drinking water.

34.Rs200 million allocated for solarization of 400 water supply schemes.

35.Rs.5billion for uplift of urban and rural areas.

36.Rs55 billion for Peshawar Development Program.

37.For sports and tourism uplift Rs1.1 billion were earmarked under KITE program.