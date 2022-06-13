UrduPoint.com

Highlights Of KP Budget 2022-23

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Highlights of KP Budget 2022-23

The major highlights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa budget 2022-23 announced by the Finance Minister, Taimur Salim Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :The major highlights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa budget 2022-23 announced by the Finance Minister, Taimur Salim Jhagra here Monday is below; 1.KP budget 2022-23 is balanced with total outlay of Rs 1332 billion 2.Current budget is Rs 913.8 billion 3.Development budget is Rs 418.2 billion 4.Total receipts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is Rs 1332 billion 5.Rs 570.9 billion would be collected from Federal taxes 6.Rs 68.6 billion from federal divisible pool under one percent share of war on terror 7.Rs 208.7 billion grant for merged districts 8.15 percent increase in salaries of government employees 9.Risk allowance for police constables from grade 7 to 16 10.Rs 275.7 billion for provincial development program including AIP 11.Rs 8.3 billion for PSDP shares 12.Rs 205,725 million for health 13.Rs 227,087 million for elementary and secondary education 14.Rs 101,572 million for home department 15.Rs 29,458 million for agriculture 16.Rs 22,017 million for sports and culture 17.Regularization of 63,000 contract employees including 58,000 teachers announced 18. 20 percent discount for re-registration of motor-vehicles, first registration 19.No tax on land, exempted from CVT and registration fees 20.No fees for students of elementary and secondary education were among 21.

No tax on libraries archives or hostels.

22.PFM law announced for bringing more financial transparency 23.Rs 26 billion relief for one million families under Insaaf food Card 24.Rs 25 billion for Sehat Card Plus 25.Five more critical diseases to be included in Seht Card with an allocation of Rs 2.5 billion 26.Rs 53.6 billion for medical and allied hospitals and MTIs, four new medical colleges to be established 27.Rs 15.5 million for tourism promotion 28.Construction of a model hospital in Peshawar 29.Construction of Swat Motorway Phase-II 30.Starting practical work on Dir Motorway, D.I Khan Motorway 31.Establishment of KP Economic Corridor 32.Rs one billion for interest-free loans to youth, Rs 12 billion for SMEs 33.Rs 16.4 billion for village and neighborhood councils 34.Rs 180 million for rehabilitation of drug addicts 35.Rs 3 billion for science and technology 36.Approval of new Peshawar valley city 37.Establishment of mobile Highway Motorway Rescue Services 38.Inclusion of 86 new buses in BRT 39.Rs 500 million for Safe City Peshawar 40.Rs 3.5 billion for women empowerment 41.Rs 4 billion for combating climate change 42.Rs 15.8 billion for hydle power generation

