Highlights of major austerity steps

Following are the major austerity steps announced by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday after chairing a meeting of the Federal Cabinet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Following are the major austerity steps announced by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday after chairing a meeting of the Federal Cabinet.

The cabinet members to surrender their salaries, privileges The cabinet members to pay their utility bills from their own resources Luxury vehicles to be returned All cabinet members to travel in economy class They will not stay in five stars hotels during visits abroad 15pc cut in expenditures of all ministries and govt entities A complete ban on luxurious items till June 2024 Security vehicles to be returned Video links meetings to be encouraged Govt offices to start functioning at 7:30 a.m.

Energy-saving items/gadgets will be used For the sale of big official residences, a committee being formed One dish policy for ceremonies and meetings will be enforced and it will not be applicable to visiting foreign dignitaries Markets to close at 8 p.m.

Only a gift of Toshakhana worth $300 can be retained The steps will be applicable to the Aiwan-e-Sadr The Federal Government hopes to save Rs 300 billion annually In the mini-budget, taxes were levied on large corporations Taxes imposed on luxurious items Talks with IMF in the last stages price hike expected after the IMF agreement Certain subsidies taken back to meet IMF terms Subsidies for the poor being retained Former government failed to implement the Gwadar power supply project Gwadar port now operational Relevant forums to decide over holding of elections in two provinces No shortage of wheat in the country Provision of flour a responsibility of the provincial govts A person claiming to be honest caught red-handed By selling gifts of brotherly country, he brought disrespect Public to hear good news about the size of the cabinet soonArmed forces gave positive response to austerity measuresThe president acted unconstitutionally by giving a date for elections