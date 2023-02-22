UrduPoint.com

Highlights Of Major Austerity Steps

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 11:43 PM

Highlights of major austerity steps

Following are the major austerity steps announced by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday after chairing a meeting of the Federal Cabinet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Following are the major austerity steps announced by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday after chairing a meeting of the Federal Cabinet.

The cabinet members to surrender their salaries, privileges The cabinet members to pay their utility bills from their own resources Luxury vehicles to be returned All cabinet members to travel in economy class They will not stay in five stars hotels during visits abroad 15pc cut in expenditures of all ministries and govt entities A complete ban on luxurious items till June 2024 Security vehicles to be returned Video links meetings to be encouraged Govt offices to start functioning at 7:30 a.m.

Energy-saving items/gadgets will be used For the sale of big official residences, a committee being formed One dish policy for ceremonies and meetings will be enforced and it will not be applicable to visiting foreign dignitaries Markets to close at 8 p.m.

Only a gift of Toshakhana worth $300 can be retained The steps will be applicable to the Aiwan-e-Sadr The Federal Government hopes to save Rs 300 billion annually In the mini-budget, taxes were levied on large corporations Taxes imposed on luxurious items Talks with IMF in the last stages price hike expected after the IMF agreement Certain subsidies taken back to meet IMF terms Subsidies for the poor being retained Former government failed to implement the Gwadar power supply project Gwadar port now operational Relevant forums to decide over holding of elections in two provinces No shortage of wheat in the country Provision of flour a responsibility of the provincial govts A person claiming to be honest caught red-handed By selling gifts of brotherly country, he brought disrespect Public to hear good news about the size of the cabinet soonArmed forces gave positive response to austerity measuresThe president acted unconstitutionally by giving a date for elections

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif IMF Shortage Prime Minister Poor Vehicles Gwadar Sale Price June Market All From Government Cabinet Agreement Wheat Billion Flour P

Recent Stories

UNGA set to vote on resolution urging lasting peac ..

UNGA set to vote on resolution urging lasting peace in Ukraine as Zelenskyy seek ..

2 minutes ago
 Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Atta T ..

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Atta Tarar for conducting elections ..

3 minutes ago
 MOL Group chairman, Vitafort CEO call on FM

MOL Group chairman, Vitafort CEO call on FM

1 minute ago
 Legislators express concerns on ill-treatment with ..

Legislators express concerns on ill-treatment with students in education institu ..

3 minutes ago
 3-day training workshop of journalists starts

3-day training workshop of journalists starts

3 minutes ago
 Rizwan's century help Multan beat Karachi in close ..

Rizwan's century help Multan beat Karachi in close contest

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.