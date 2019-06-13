(@imziishan)

Following are the highlights of post-budget press conference addressed by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ):Following are the highlights of post-budget press conference addressed by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here on Wednesday:- Overarching Principles Stability of economy by reduction of current account deficit, which is expected to reduce to $13 billion this year and $6.5 billion by 2019-20 Stability of economy by reduction of primary deficit from -2per cent of GDP projected for current year to -0.6 of GDP next year.

Austerity both at civil and military to reduce government expenditure.

Protection of vulnerable groups though programmes like Ehsaas, low cost housing, Kamyaab Jawan, Sehat ka Insaaf health insurance etc.

Working together with provinces in the overall management of the economy.

Budget Summary FBR tax revenue affixed at Rs 5,555 billion Gross revenue fixed at Rs 6,716 billion Total transfers to the provinces as part of the NFC Award fixed Rs3254 billion Total revenues available to the federal government stand at Rs3462 billion Federal government expenditure would be Rs.7022 billion, including interest payment Rs.2891 billion, Defence Rs.1153 and running of civil government administration Rs431 billion.

The size of Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for 2019-20 is Rs.1863 billion.

Rs.912 billion allocated to province, Federal PSDP estimated at Rs.951 billion out of which Rs. 701 billion out of budget and Rs.250 billion through PPP mode.

Rs.348.2 billion for Federal Ministries/Divisions Rs.348.2 billion for Corporation Rs. 5 billion for Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) Rs.17 billion for Relief of Rehabilitation of IDPs Rs.53 billion for Security Enhancement Rs.5 billion for Prime Minister Youth Skill Development Initiative Rs.2 billion for Clean Green Pakistan Movement Rs.1 billion for gas Infrastructure Development Cess Rs.48 billion for merged areas of FATA 10 Years Development plan in addition to Rs25.

3 billion Rs24 billion for Pakistan Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS) and Community Development Programme Federal government fiscal deficit fixed Rs.3560 billion and province surpluses at Rs.423 billion.

Overall Deficit estimated at Rs.3137 billion (7.1% of GDP) Relief Measures Ad-hoc Relief Allowance @10% on running Basic Pay of PBS 2017 to civil and military employees in PBS grade 1 to 16.

Civil and military employees in PBS 17- 20 will be given ad-hoc Relief Allowance @5% Civil and military employees in PBS 21 and 22 Will receive no increase in pay as they have decided to sacrifice for the sake of improvement in economic situation of the country Increase in net pension @10 % will be given to all civil and armed forces pensioners of federal government Minimum wage is being increased to Rs.17500 per month Naya Pakistan Initiative Rs.193 billion set aside for Ehsaas program.

Rs.152 billion for merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (erstwhile FATA) increased from Rs.102 billion.

Rs.5 billion for subsidy on low-cost housing.

Rs.217 billion in electricity subsidies.

Rs.14 billion for Knowledge economy.

Rs.48 billion for uplift of backward areas.

Rs.7.5 billion for billion tree Tsunami project.

Rs.40 billion for export development packages.

Rs.34 billon for gas and electricity subsidy to the industry.

Government borrowing from the State Bank is inflationary, the government will no longer use this facility with effect from July 1, 2019.

Medium-term inflation target will be in the range of 5-7 percent.

Agriculture sector tube-well to be charger at a subsidized rate of 6.85 per KWH.

In Balochistan, a flat rate of Rs.10,000 per month is charged from the farms and excess bill up to Rs.75,000 per month is shared by the Federal and provincial Government.

Rs.2.5 billion for crop loan insurance, livestock scheme and other..