Highlights of Presidential Address to Joint Sitting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Following are the highlights of presidential address to the joint sitting of the Parliament by President Dr Arif Alvi - Session starts at 1720 hours - Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived the House at 1719 hours - The treasury benches welcomed the prime minister by thumping desks - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qasir and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani accompanied President Dr Arif Alvi - National Anthem was played before the Presidential Address.

- Recitation of verses from the Holy Quran followed by Naat - Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif came to the House at 1730 hours after recitation of Naat - Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman, Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider, Joint Chief of Staff Committee Gen Zubair Mehmood Hayat, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Air Chief Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and several foreign diplomats were also present in the visitors gallery.

- Opposition members gathered in front of dias of the Chair and continued protest during the entire speech of the President.

- PPP lawmakers put the photo of Asif Ali Zardari at his seat in the House while, the pictures of other detained MNAs including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah and Saad Rafique were placed at their respective seats in the National Assembly.

-- PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari skipped the joint-sitting of the parliament-- The Speaker NA read the prorogation order after conclusion of agenda.