ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Following are the highlights of President Dr Arif Alvi's address to joint sitting of the Parliament; Session started at 1625 hours Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in the House at 1620 hours .

The treasury benches welcomed the prime minister by thumping desks Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani accompanied President Dr Arif Alvi and jointly chaired the session National Anthem was played before the Presidential Address Recitation of verses from the Holy Quran followed by Hadith and Naat Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, PPPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto were present Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khursheed Khan, Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar, Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum, AJK PM Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chauhdary, Joint Chief of Staff Committee Gen Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi, Air Chief Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar and several foreign diplomats were also present in the visitors' galleries - Joint opposition walked out of the House at 1653 hours after a 28-minute noisy protest- Speaker NA Asad Qaisar read the prorogation order at 1723 hours after the president concluded his speech