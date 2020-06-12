Highlights Of PSDP 2019-20
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 06:15 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Following are the highlights of allocations under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for various ministries and divisions for the fiscal year 2020-21 announced by the Federal Government here Friday: -- Total outlay of the PSDP for the fiscal year 2020-21 is Rs 1.324 trillion -- The share of federal PSDP is Rs 650 billion while that of provincial PSDP is Rs 674 billion.
-- Rs 1320 million has been earmarked for Aviation Division.
-- board of Investment will get Rs 80 million.
-- Rs 47,802 million has been earmarked for Cabinet Division.
--The Climate Change Division will get Rs 5,000 million.
-- Rs 103 million has been set aside for Commerce Division.
-- Rs 254 million are allocated for Communication Division (other than NHA).
--Rs 660 million has been earmarked for Defence Division.
--Rs1,579 million has been set aside for Defence Production Division.
--Rs 282 million are allocated for Establishment Division.
-- The Federal education and Professional Training Division will get Rs 4,526 million.
-- Rs 66,666 million has been allocated for Finance Division.
-- Rs10 million has been provided for Foreign Affairs Division.
-- The Higher Education Commission (HEC) will get Rs 29,470 million.
-- Rs 8,736 million has been earmarked for Housing and Working Division.
-- Rs 256 million will be provided to Human Rights Division.
--Rs 800 million has been set aside for Industries and Production Division.
-- Rs 360 million are allocated for Information and Broadcasting Division.
--Rs 6,672 million will be provided to Information Technology and Telecom Division.
-- Rs 929 million has been set aside for Inter-Provincial Coordination Division.
--Rs 14,758 million has been granted for Interior Division.
-- Rs 52,424 million has been earmarked for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan Division.
-- Rs 991 million has been earmarked for Law and Justice.
--Rs 2,683 million has been allocated for Maritime Affairs Division.
-- Rs 53 million has been granted to Narcotics Control Division.
-- Rs 12,000 million has been earmarked for National food Security and Research Division.
-- Rs 14,508 million has been allocated for National Health Services, Regulation & Coordination Division.
-- Rs 194 million has been provided for National Culture and Heritage Division.
-- Rs 23,297 million has been earmarked for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.
-- Rs 350 million has been set aside for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.
-- Rs 1,786 million has been earmarked for Petroleum Division.
-- Rs 3,545 million has been allocated for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division.
-- Rs 135 million has been allocated for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division.
-- Rs 24,000 million has been set aside for Railway Division.
-- Rs 53 million has been allocated for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division.
-- Rs 1,697 million has been earmarked for Revenue Division.
-- Rs 4,458 million has been earmarked for Science and Technology Research Division.
-- Rs 4,975 million has been earmarked fr SUPARCO.
-- Rs 81,250 million has been allocated for Water Resource Division.
-- Rs 118,674 million has been set aside for National Highway Authority.
-- Rs 39,649 million has been allocated for NTDC/PEPCO.
-- Rs 3,000 million has been earmarked for ERRA.
-- Rs 70,000 million has been set aside for COVID Responsive and Other Natural Calamities Programme.