Highlights of PSDP 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Following are the highlights of allocations under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for various ministries and divisions for the fiscal year 2020-21 announced by the Federal Government here Friday: -- Total outlay of the PSDP for the fiscal year 2020-21 is Rs 1.324 trillion -- The share of federal PSDP is Rs 650 billion while that of provincial PSDP is Rs 674 billion.

-- Rs 1320 million has been earmarked for Aviation Division.

-- board of Investment will get Rs 80 million.

-- Rs 47,802 million has been earmarked for Cabinet Division.

--The Climate Change Division will get Rs 5,000 million.

-- Rs 103 million has been set aside for Commerce Division.

-- Rs 254 million are allocated for Communication Division (other than NHA).

--Rs 660 million has been earmarked for Defence Division.

--Rs1,579 million has been set aside for Defence Production Division.

--Rs 282 million are allocated for Establishment Division.

-- The Federal education and Professional Training Division will get Rs 4,526 million.

-- Rs 66,666 million has been allocated for Finance Division.

-- Rs10 million has been provided for Foreign Affairs Division.

-- The Higher Education Commission (HEC) will get Rs 29,470 million.

-- Rs 8,736 million has been earmarked for Housing and Working Division.

-- Rs 256 million will be provided to Human Rights Division.

--Rs 800 million has been set aside for Industries and Production Division.

-- Rs 360 million are allocated for Information and Broadcasting Division.

--Rs 6,672 million will be provided to Information Technology and Telecom Division.

-- Rs 929 million has been set aside for Inter-Provincial Coordination Division.

--Rs 14,758 million has been granted for Interior Division.

-- Rs 52,424 million has been earmarked for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan Division.

-- Rs 991 million has been earmarked for Law and Justice.

--Rs 2,683 million has been allocated for Maritime Affairs Division.

-- Rs 53 million has been granted to Narcotics Control Division.

-- Rs 12,000 million has been earmarked for National food Security and Research Division.

-- Rs 14,508 million has been allocated for National Health Services, Regulation & Coordination Division.

-- Rs 194 million has been provided for National Culture and Heritage Division.

-- Rs 23,297 million has been earmarked for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

-- Rs 350 million has been set aside for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

-- Rs 1,786 million has been earmarked for Petroleum Division.

-- Rs 3,545 million has been allocated for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division.

-- Rs 135 million has been allocated for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division.

-- Rs 24,000 million has been set aside for Railway Division.

-- Rs 53 million has been allocated for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division.

-- Rs 1,697 million has been earmarked for Revenue Division.

-- Rs 4,458 million has been earmarked for Science and Technology Research Division.

-- Rs 4,975 million has been earmarked fr SUPARCO.

-- Rs 81,250 million has been allocated for Water Resource Division.

-- Rs 118,674 million has been set aside for National Highway Authority.

-- Rs 39,649 million has been allocated for NTDC/PEPCO.

-- Rs 3,000 million has been earmarked for ERRA.

-- Rs 70,000 million has been set aside for COVID Responsive and Other Natural Calamities Programme.