Highlights Of PSDP 2023-24

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 06:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Following are the highlights of allocations under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for various ministries and divisions for the fiscal year 2023-24 announced by the federal government here on Friday: -- Total outlay of the PSDP for the fiscal year 2022-23 is Rs 2.709 trillion.

-- The share of the federal PSDP is Rs 1,150 billion while that of the provincial PSDP is Rs 1.559 trillion.

-- Rs 5,450 million has been earmarked for Aviation Division.

-- board of Investment will get Rs 1114.760 million.

-- Rs 90,120 million has been earmarked for Cabinet Division.

--The Climate Change Division will get Rs 4,050 million.

-- Rs 1,100 million has been earmarked for Commerce Division.

-- Rs 360.390 million are allocated for Communication Division (other than NHA).

-- Rs 3,400 million has been earmarked for Defence Division.

-- Rs 2,000 million has been allocated for Defence Production Division.

-- Rs 840 million are allocated for Establishment Division.

-- The Federal education and Professional Training Division will get Rs 8,500 million.

-- Rs 3,220 million has been allocated for Finance Division.

-- Rs 167,900 million has been earmarked for Provinces and Special Areas.

-- The Higher Education Commission (HEC) will get Rs 59,700 million.

-- Rs 40,680 million has been earmarked for Housing and Working Division.

-- Rs 814 million will be provided to Human Rights Division.

-- Rs 3,000 million has been earmarked for Industries and Production Division.

-- Rs 2,000 million are allocated for Information and Broadcasting Division.

-- Rs 6,000 million will be provided to Information Technology and Telecom Division.

-- Rs 1,900 million has been earmarked for Inter-Provincial Coordination Division.

-- Rs 9,950 million has been granted to Interior Division.

-- Rs 1,400 million has been earmarked for Law and Justice.

-- Rs 3,300 million has been allocated for Maritime Affairs Division.

-- Rs 150 million has been granted to Narcotics Control Division.

-- Rs 8,850 million has been earmarked for National food Security and Research Division.

-- Rs 13,100 million has been allocated for National Health Services, Regulation & Coordination Division.

-- Rs 540 million has been provided for National Culture and Heritage Division.

-- Rs 26,100 million has been earmarked for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

-- Rs 150 million has been allocated for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

-- Rs 1,500 million has been earmarked for Petroleum Division.

-- Rs 24,896.626 million has been allocated for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division.

-- Rs 500 million has been allocated for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division.

-- Rs 33,000 million has been allocated for Railway Division.

-- Rs 800 million has been allocated for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division.

-- Rs 3,200 million has been earmarked for Revenue Division.

-- Rs 8,000 million has been earmarked for Science and Technology Research Division.

-- Rs 964.223 million has been earmarked for States and Frontier Regions Division.

-- Rs 6,900 million has been earmarked for SUPARCO.

-- Rs 107,500 million has been allocated for Water Resource Division.

-- Rs 157,500 million has been allocated to National Highway Authority.

-- Rs 54,550 million has been allocated for NTDC/PEPCO.

-- Rs 200,000 million for Viability Gap Fund (VGF).

