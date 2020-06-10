'Highly contaminated' water being supplied to Gilgit: GB EPA director

Gilgit Baltistan Environmental Protection Agency Director Shazad Shigri on Wednesday said the water being supplied to the inhabitants of Gilgit from Barmus and Jutial Water Supply Complexes was "highly contaminated", which might spread different diseases in the city

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Environmental Protection Agency Director Shazad Shigri on Wednesday said the water being supplied to the inhabitants of Gilgit from Barmus and Jutial Water Supply Complexes was "highly contaminated", which might spread different diseases in the city.

Samples collected from water storage tanks, outlets of Barmus and Jutial complexes, domestic water taps from different locations and community taps were found heavily contaminated, he claimed while talking to APP.

Shahzad Shigri the level of turbidity and bacteria in water increased with the rising temperature in summer, thus making it not fit for human consumption.

He claimed that the GB Water and Power Department was supplying untreated water to the command areas, which, he feared, might spread typhoid and other waterborne diseases in the city.

Typhoid coupled with the COVID-19 would worsen the situation in the corona hotspots in Gilgit city, he said.

Shigri said they had written a letter to the GB Water and Power Department high-ups for taking necessary measures to treat the water and make it fit for human consumption up to the level of National Standard for Drinking Water Quality (NSDWQ).\932