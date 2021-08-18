'Highly hypocritical' of India to comment on minority rights elsewhere: FO

Pakistan on Wednesday rejected the "gratuitous remarks" of Indian External Affairs Ministry on the incident involving statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, saying it was highly hypocritical of a country which waPakistan on Wednesday rejected the "gratuitous remarks" of Indian External Affairs Ministry on the incident involving statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, saying it was highly hypocritical of a country which was purveyor of state-sponsored discriminations purveyor of state-sponsored discrimination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday rejected the "gratuitous remarks" of Indian External Affairs Ministry on the incident involving statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, saying it was highly hypocritical of a country which was purveyor of state-sponsored discrimination.

"It is highly hypocritical of a country that is purveyor of state-sponsored discrimination against its minorities to pontificate on the issue of minority rights elsewhere," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The Foreign Office said, "A mature state would have appreciated the immediate arrest of the accused against whom strict legal action has already been initiated".

It said the government, legislature, judiciary, civil society and the media in Pakistan always worked for ensuring constitutional protections for members of minorities as equal citizens and their places of worship, whereas in India incidents against minorities was taking place with state complicity.

"Rather than feigning concern for minorities elsewhere, India should seriously introspect move away from entrenched anti-minority mindset being destructively spawned by the RSS-BJP regime, and discard state-sponsored discriminatory policies," it said.

The FO urged upon India to ensure safety, protection and well-being of the minorities including Muslims, and take effective steps for the protection of their places of worship, culture and heritage sites.