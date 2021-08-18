UrduPoint.com

'Highly Hypocritical' Of India To Comment On Minority Rights Elsewhere: FO

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 05:17 PM

'Highly hypocritical' of India to comment on minority rights elsewhere: FO

Pakistan on Wednesday rejected the "gratuitous remarks" of Indian External Affairs Ministry on the incident involving statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, saying it was highly hypocritical of a country which waPakistan on Wednesday rejected the "gratuitous remarks" of Indian External Affairs Ministry on the incident involving statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, saying it was highly hypocritical of a country which was purveyor of state-sponsored discriminations purveyor of state-sponsored discrimination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday rejected the "gratuitous remarks" of Indian External Affairs Ministry on the incident involving statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, saying it was highly hypocritical of a country which was purveyor of state-sponsored discrimination.

"It is highly hypocritical of a country that is purveyor of state-sponsored discrimination against its minorities to pontificate on the issue of minority rights elsewhere," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The Foreign Office said, "A mature state would have appreciated the immediate arrest of the accused against whom strict legal action has already been initiated".

It said the government, legislature, judiciary, civil society and the media in Pakistan always worked for ensuring constitutional protections for members of minorities as equal citizens and their places of worship, whereas in India incidents against minorities was taking place with state complicity.

"Rather than feigning concern for minorities elsewhere, India should seriously introspect move away from entrenched anti-minority mindset being destructively spawned by the RSS-BJP regime, and discard state-sponsored discriminatory policies," it said.

The FO urged upon India to ensure safety, protection and well-being of the minorities including Muslims, and take effective steps for the protection of their places of worship, culture and heritage sites.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Foreign Office Minority Civil Society Muslim Media From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army's soldier martyred, terrorist killed ..

Pakistan Army's soldier martyred, terrorist killed in South Waziristan: ISPR

8 minutes ago
 Evacuations from Afghanistan gather momentum as Ta ..

Evacuations from Afghanistan gather momentum as Taliban promise peace

34 minutes ago
 Jimenez never feared career was over despite horri ..

Jimenez never feared career was over despite horrific injury

4 minutes ago
 British Gymnastics chief 'deeply sorry' after abus ..

British Gymnastics chief 'deeply sorry' after abuse claim

4 minutes ago
 Afghan Defense Minister Urges Interpol to Arrest G ..

Afghan Defense Minister Urges Interpol to Arrest Ghani for Treason

4 minutes ago
 German Intelligence Believed Taliban's Seizure of ..

German Intelligence Believed Taliban's Seizure of Kabul Unlikely Before Sept 11 ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.