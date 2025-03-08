Highly Professional, Experienced Officers Selected For CCD: IG
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2025 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) An important meeting was held at the Central Police Office under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.
The meeting was attended by Additional IG Crime Control Department Sohail Zafar Chatha, DIG Headquarters Muhammad Abid Khan, DPO Vehari Mansoor Aman, SPs Captain Retired Qazi Ali Raza, Abdul Hanan, Aftab Phularwan, Beenish Fatima and newly elected DSPs of Crime Control Department, including other officers. The IG expressed his best wishes for the Crime Control Department.
He said that highly professional and experienced crime fighter officers have been selected for CCD.
The Crime Control Department is being provided with ample resources to make the province of Punjab free from organized crime. CCD officers are expected to use their best abilities to achieve the goals, and to deliver positive and immediate results. CCD will prove to be a symbol of fear for criminals and a guarantee of security for the honorable citizens. It is being equipped with modern crime data management, surveillance and monitoring system, logistics and transport. The CCD officers vowed to give best results in eradicating crime.
Recent Stories
GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat
Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault
Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’
Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign
OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people
OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership
General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of ..
China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high
Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023
Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek
Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eight shops sealed6 minutes ago
-
Boy hit to death by train6 minutes ago
-
Highly professional, experienced officers selected for CCD: IG6 minutes ago
-
DG Khan police foil second major attack by terrorists6 minutes ago
-
Successful Operation by Sukkur Excise and Narcotics Department16 minutes ago
-
Driver booked for speeding16 minutes ago
-
International Women's Day celebrated at Alhamra16 minutes ago
-
CM announces special grant of Rs, one billion for Science College Quetta26 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to empower women in every field: CM Bugti26 minutes ago
-
Women should awear of their rights:Farah Azeem Shah26 minutes ago
-
Strict price monitoring ensured by district administration during Ramadan36 minutes ago
-
Over 1600 cases of violence reported against women, girls in Sindh : HWA1 hour ago