Highly Professional, Experienced Officers Selected For CCD: IG

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2025 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) An important meeting was held at the Central Police Office under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.

The meeting was attended by Additional IG Crime Control Department Sohail Zafar Chatha, DIG Headquarters Muhammad Abid Khan, DPO Vehari Mansoor Aman, SPs Captain Retired Qazi Ali Raza, Abdul Hanan, Aftab Phularwan, Beenish Fatima and newly elected DSPs of Crime Control Department, including other officers. The IG expressed his best wishes for the Crime Control Department.

He said that highly professional and experienced crime fighter officers have been selected for CCD.

The Crime Control Department is being provided with ample resources to make the province of Punjab free from organized crime. CCD officers are expected to use their best abilities to achieve the goals, and to deliver positive and immediate results. CCD will prove to be a symbol of fear for criminals and a guarantee of security for the honorable citizens. It is being equipped with modern crime data management, surveillance and monitoring system, logistics and transport. The CCD officers vowed to give best results in eradicating crime.

