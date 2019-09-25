UrduPoint.com
Highway Deptt To Spend Rs 17.85 Bln On 66 Roads Schemes

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 06:21 PM

The Highway department will spend sum of Rs 17.85 billion on 66 roads schemes and out of total Rs 9.71 billion were utilised till June for completing 15 schemes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The Highway department will spend sum of Rs 17.85 billion on 66 roads schemes and out of total Rs 9.71 billion were utilised till June for completing 15 schemes.

During the current financial year, Rs 1.59 billion were allocated for these schemes and so far Rs 390 million were released.

A meeting of the highway department chaired by the Minister for Labor and Human Resource Ansar Majeed was held here Wednesday.

The meeting also informed that two new schemes were approved under Annual Development Program and Rs 600 million estimated cost was allocated for these schemes.

Under Naya Pakistan Manzilain Asaan Program Rs 623 Million would be spent on six schemes.

The minister said, in the meeting, that the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government was making all out efforts to lay road infrastructure for the masses and most of rural areas were being connected with the urban areas through new roads networks.

He said that funds were also being released for construction of Sargodha-Lahore road and Sargodha-Jhang road.

He also stressed officials to remove all encroachments from main roads.

