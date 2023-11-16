Highway havoc halted, NHMP enforces strict axle load regime

In a decisive move to curb the rampant overloading of freight vehicles, the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), has implemented a stringent axle load control regime on motorways and highways across the country, effective November 15, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) In a decisive move to curb the rampant overloading of freight vehicles, the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), has implemented a stringent axle load control regime on motorways and highways across the country, effective November 15, 2023.

This unwavering stance against overloading is aimed at safeguarding the integrity of national highways and ensuring the safety of road users, an NHMP public relations officer talking to APP said on Thursday.

DIG Shahid Javed, a staunch advocate of road safety, has emphasized the unwavering commitment of the NHMP to enforce the axle load regime with an iron fist. "No concession will be given to freight vehicles that violate the prescribed axle load limits," he asserted.

"Overloading is wreaking havoc on our national highways, and it must be stopped at all costs."

Any freight vehicle found to be carrying excess weight will face the harsh consequences of having its excess baggage offloaded and incurring a hefty penalty. This uncompromising approach is a clear message to violators that their actions will not be tolerated.

The NHMP is determined to protect the nation's road infrastructure and ensure the safety of all road users. The implementation of the axle load control regime is a significant step towards achieving this goal.