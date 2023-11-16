Open Menu

Highway Havoc Halted, NHMP Enforces Strict Axle Load Regime

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Highway havoc halted, NHMP enforces strict axle load regime

In a decisive move to curb the rampant overloading of freight vehicles, the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), has implemented a stringent axle load control regime on motorways and highways across the country, effective November 15, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) In a decisive move to curb the rampant overloading of freight vehicles, the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), has implemented a stringent axle load control regime on motorways and highways across the country, effective November 15, 2023.

This unwavering stance against overloading is aimed at safeguarding the integrity of national highways and ensuring the safety of road users, an NHMP public relations officer talking to APP said on Thursday.

DIG Shahid Javed, a staunch advocate of road safety, has emphasized the unwavering commitment of the NHMP to enforce the axle load regime with an iron fist. "No concession will be given to freight vehicles that violate the prescribed axle load limits," he asserted.

"Overloading is wreaking havoc on our national highways, and it must be stopped at all costs."

Any freight vehicle found to be carrying excess weight will face the harsh consequences of having its excess baggage offloaded and incurring a hefty penalty. This uncompromising approach is a clear message to violators that their actions will not be tolerated.

The NHMP is determined to protect the nation's road infrastructure and ensure the safety of all road users. The implementation of the axle load control regime is a significant step towards achieving this goal.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Vehicles Road Vehicle November All Weight

Recent Stories

AC cracks down on unregistered stores and weight f ..

AC cracks down on unregistered stores and weight fraud

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Dominican envoys in Canada discuss bilat ..

Pakistan, Dominican envoys in Canada discuss bilateral matters

9 minutes ago
 IHC grants extension in Imran Khan’s jail trial ..

IHC grants extension in Imran Khan’s jail trial adjournment until Nov 20

19 minutes ago
 Inter-provincial dacoit gang busted, looted goods ..

Inter-provincial dacoit gang busted, looted goods recovered

13 minutes ago
 Punjab minister offers supply of surplus wheat to ..

Punjab minister offers supply of surplus wheat to KP

13 minutes ago
 Long-term strategy initiated to control Smog: Dr J ..

Long-term strategy initiated to control Smog: Dr Jamal

13 minutes ago
Sun obscures as indicators mark smog level unhealt ..

Sun obscures as indicators mark smog level unhealthy

22 minutes ago
 Plaintiff seeks Shah Nawaz’s death sentence in S ..

Plaintiff seeks Shah Nawaz’s death sentence in Sara Inam case

22 minutes ago
 Seminar on "Youth for A Cooler Planet" held in Chi ..

Seminar on "Youth for A Cooler Planet" held in Chitral

22 minutes ago
 Govt approves Telecom Infrastructure sharing frame ..

Govt approves Telecom Infrastructure sharing framework

22 minutes ago
 First ever Pak women journalist body NWJF organise ..

First ever Pak women journalist body NWJF organised

22 minutes ago
 Solangi to represent Pakistan at Maldives Presiden ..

Solangi to represent Pakistan at Maldives President's oath-taking ceremony

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan