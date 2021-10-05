UrduPoint.com

Highway Patrol Reunite 18 Wandering/missing Children With Families

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Multan got 668 cases registered against offenders and reunited eighteen (18) children with their respective families during last month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Multan got 668 cases registered against offenders and reunited eighteen (18) children with their respective families during last month.

Spokesman for Multan Patrolling Police said that children who were found wandering on highways were handed over to their parents after proper verification.

Hundreds of accused were got arrested during the month long activity, he added.

He said that 98 cases were registered against those found using vehicles having Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) kits and substandard cylinders, 53 more cases were registered against liquor and drug dealers and 470 litres of alcohol and 2401 grams of Hashish was recovered.

He said that twenty (20) cases were registered against those possessing illegal weapons. A Kalashnikov, a 12 bore gun, 14 pistols, and 141 bullets were recovered. Nine notorious criminals were arrested on this account.

Most of the cases, 415 in number, were registered against drivers on charges of over- speeding and reckless driving.

About 2181 passengers were provided with various types of assistance on the highways.

Ms Huma Naseeb SP Patrolling Multan said that all the resources will be utilized to facilitate people on the highways while ensuring their dignity.

