Highway Police Arrest 1,836 'criminals' In 2022 So Far

May 11, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police arrested 1,836 alleged criminals including six proclaimed offenders and 12 court absconders during first four months of 2022.

SSP Patrolling Police Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal said in a statement on Wednesday that the PHP police were implementing a comprehensive strategy to weed out crime on roads. In this connection, the PHP jawans were ensuring regular patrolling on all main roads of Faisalabad.

The PHP police also recovered four Kalashnikovs, one rifle (244-bore), one rifle (222-bore), two rifles (223-bore), 30 pistols (30-bore), six pistols (9-mm), four guns (12-bore), 554 gullets, 53 cartridges, 3.

264 kilograms (kg) of charas, 1.24-kg opium and 422 litres of liquor from them and got registered 1,832 cases.

The patrolling police also arrested 1,027 drivers on the charge of rash driving whereas 687 cases were got registered over the use of fake number-plates and unapproved gas cylinders in the vehicles.

The PHP police also removed encroachments from 28 sites on various roads in addition to reuniting 15 missing children with their parents and family members during this period, he added.

