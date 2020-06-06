UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Highway Police Arrest Thief Gang

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 05:44 PM

Punjab Highway Police Bahawalpur region arrested a thief gang and recovered stolen goats from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Police Bahawalpur region arrested a thief gang and recovered stolen goats from their possession.

According to police, Punjab Highway Police patrolling team received information that a gang of thieves riding a car had lifted two goats from Abbasi Mor area and managed to escape from the scene.

The police signaled the suspected car at 13-DNB area on highway but the drive drove away the vehicle. "The patrolling police chased the car, intercepted it and arrested three thieves," police said, adding that the police recovered two goats from the accused.

The suspects have been handed over to the local police. Further probe was underway.

