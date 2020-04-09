UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Highway Police Begins Awareness Campaign About Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 02:26 PM

Highway police begins awareness campaign about coronavirus

Punjab Highway Police launched campaign to raise awareness among people about coronavirus pandemic

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Police launched campaign to raise awareness among people about coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday,under the supervision of Superintendent, Punjab Highway Police Bahawalpur region, Chaudhary Muhammad Sharif, mobile education unit of the department urged people to wear mask, wash hands and keep social distancing.

