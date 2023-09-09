Open Menu

Highway Police Holds Road Safety Awareness Seminar

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Highway police holds road safety awareness seminar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :The mobile education unit of Punjab Highways Patrol police Sargodha organised an awareness seminar on road safety and traffic education at a private college on Saturday.

In-charge mobile education unit Sub-Inspector Muhammad Nawaz delivered a lecture to create awareness among students and college staff about traffic rules and safety measures.

He also stressed the importance and benefits of helmet wearing and following traffic rules.

He especially instructed students to not drive a motorcycle fast and stay away from dangerous activities like one-wheeling.

This initiative of the Punjab Highway Patrol police was highly appreciated by the college administration, especially students and Principal Sibtul-Hasan and the teaching staff.

Related Topics

Police Education Punjab Mobile Road Traffic Sargodha National University From

Recent Stories

Food, fuel prices fan inflation in Pakistan

Food, fuel prices fan inflation in Pakistan

26 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid orders urgent relief aid and h ..

Mohammed bin Rashid orders urgent relief aid and humanitarian airbridge to suppo ..

1 hour ago
 India in the spotlight as G20 Summit kicks off in ..

India in the spotlight as G20 Summit kicks off in New Delhi

1 hour ago
 UAE&#039;s participation in G20 Summit testifies t ..

UAE&#039;s participation in G20 Summit testifies to depth of UAE-India strategic ..

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 02 Sri Lanka Vs. Ba ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 02 Sri Lanka Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to bowl first agains ..

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
Pakistan asks India to stop human rights violation ..

Pakistan asks India to stop human rights violations in IIOJK

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan braces for second Super 4 ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan braces for second Super 4 clash against arch-rival India

2 hours ago
 UAE President directs establishment of air bridge ..

UAE President directs establishment of air bridge to deliver critical relief to ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Tajikistan o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tajikistan on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders extend condolences to King of Morocco ..

UAE leaders extend condolences to King of Morocco over earthquake victims

3 hours ago
 ZHO, EFCAD sign MoU to train people of determinati ..

ZHO, EFCAD sign MoU to train people of determination in falconry

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan