Highway police holds road safety awareness seminar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :The mobile education unit of Punjab Highways Patrol police Sargodha organised an awareness seminar on road safety and traffic education at a private college on Saturday.

In-charge mobile education unit Sub-Inspector Muhammad Nawaz delivered a lecture to create awareness among students and college staff about traffic rules and safety measures.

He also stressed the importance and benefits of helmet wearing and following traffic rules.

He especially instructed students to not drive a motorcycle fast and stay away from dangerous activities like one-wheeling.

This initiative of the Punjab Highway Patrol police was highly appreciated by the college administration, especially students and Principal Sibtul-Hasan and the teaching staff.