Highway Police Registered 223 Cases In Two Weeks

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2022 | 04:04 PM

Punjab Highway Patrolling Police (PHP) Faisalabad region registered 223 cases and arrested as many criminals during the last two weeks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling Police (PHP) Faisalabad region registered 223 cases and arrested as many criminals during the last two weeks.

SSP patrolling, Mirza Anjum Kamal, while highlighting the performance report of the department here Monday said that PHP teams registered cases against 63 outlaws over installation of fake registration number plates on motorcycles under motor vehicle ordinance and 102 persons were held over rash driving.

Police teams also apprehended three court absconders and reunited four children with their families.

The police teams extended cooperation to 740 people on the national highways, said the SSP.

PHP teams recovered 1 kalashnikov, 1 repeater gun, 8 pistols 30 bore and 34 bullets/ cartridges from the outlaws.

Likewise, 108 litres of wine and 168 grams hashish was recovered from drug peddlers.

