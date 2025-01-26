Highway Robbers Gang Busted, Two Held
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 10:10 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The Hassanabdal Police on Sunday busted an inter provincial gang of highway robbers and arrested their two members besides recovery of looted booty from them.
The gang while posing crew of passenger van was on looting spree on GT road in Tarnol- Kamra section since long.
The police spokesman has said that the gang looted a number of passengers especially animal and vehicle traders and depriving them from millions of rupees.
The spokesman said that the gang operates in the area in guise of crew of passenger van on GT road and snatched cash and valuables from them on gun point and later throw them at deserted place.
Police after human and digital intelligence besides taking CCTV footages from various entry and exit points traced the robbers identified as Waqar Younas a native of Nowshera and Mubarak Shah a native of Charsadda and haunt has launched to arrest the other members of the gang.
