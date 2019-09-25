Highway satellite stations of Rescue 1122 service to be setup on eight main points in KP

(@imziishan)

The Government of Khyber Pakthunkhwa has decided to setup highway satellite stations of Rescue Service 1122 on eight main points to provide quick and instant relief to people during emergency situation

These highway satellite stations with a proposed USAID grant of Rs 155.2million would be setup on main highways including Kohat-Bannu Road, Sari Gambeela, Peshawar-Mardan and Mardan-Swabi MI Motorway, Katlang-Mardan Swat Expressway, Sari Saleh Hazara Expressway, Malakand Tunnels and Lowari Tunnel Chitral.

Two Rescue Service 1122 stations each in all seven tribal districts of erstwhile Fata would also be established to provide quick relief and instant assistance to tribesmen during emergency situation.

Likewise, one each Rescue 1122 station would be established in all former frontier regions (FRs) to provide speedy assistance to people during natural calamity and other emergency situation.

This was stated by senior officials of Provincial Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Department Khyber Pakthunkhwa during a briefing given to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa here at the CM Secretariat Peshawar.

In presence of the Chief Minister KP, Rescue 1122 has signed a historic agreement with Careem Auto Service to deliver its emergency services to people at their doorsteps through the latter's Mobile Apps.

This was a landmark initiative of Government through which people would get quick and instant relief in case of eruption of fire, roads accidents, earthquakes, floods, building collapse and other emergency situation.

The agreement had enabled masses to avail emergency services of Rescue 1122 promptly and call out its ambulances and fire brigades through Careem Auto Service mobile Apps.

A separate option was available in Careem Mobile Applications for getting services of Rescue 1122 at a single click.

It merits to mention here that establishment of Rescue 1122 stations in erstwhile Fata has been approved by Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on May 22, 2019 costing Rs 3670 million out of which Rs2500 million were already released. One Rescue 1122 station has already started function at Jamrud Khyber tribal district.

A total of 63 Rescue 1122 stations were planned from March 2010 to June 2018 out of which 12 stations were working in proper premises, 23 in makeshifts, 14 are under construction and land for 14 were finalized.

Moreover, two Rescue 1122 stations each in Lower Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, Lakki Marwat districts would be setup in fiscal year 2019-20 as these schemes were approved by PDWP on September 17, 2019 with allocation of Rs1282 million, and that land identification for these stations has been achieved.

In addition to 28 new stations for forest fire fighting, existing stations would be equipped with additional ambulances, fire fighting trucks and building evacuation apparatus under national disasters risk management fund costing Rs 429 million would help provide instant services to people.

The Chief Minister was briefed about Glacial Lake Outburst flood-II program and was told that procurement orders for purchase of latest equipment including boats, life jackets, water rescue etc for Malakand Division were finalized.