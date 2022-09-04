UrduPoint.com

Highways Being Restored For Traffic On Priority Basis: NHA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2022 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :The land connection between Swat's and Bahrain was restored with the tiring efforts of the Federal Minister of Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood.

According to details, the ground connectivity was restored by engineers of Pakistan Army Corps, National Highway Authority (NHA) and district administration.

The staff of NHA was also in the forefront of relief activities in the country.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was himself supervising the maintenance of communications and roads and a report is also being submitted to him on daily basis.

On the instructions of Prime Minister, the minister and Chairman NHA were ensuring the maintenance of national highways was going up on speedy basis. During the last fortnight, flood-affected highways have been restored in all four provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan.

"The maintenance of communications and highways is the top priority of the Prime Minister. On his instructions the work of restoring highways and connecting roads in flood-affected areas is underway on an emergency basis. He himself is supervising the maintenance of communications and roads and in this regard, a report is being submitted to him on daily basis.

On the instructions of the Prime Minister, the Federal Minister," he said.

National Highway N-15 has been restored for Mansehra to Chilas via Naran traffic. Similarly, Karachi to Chaman national highway N-25 which was affected by flood from Hub to Khuzdar has also been restored for traffic.

The Karakoram Highway N-35, which was closed to traffic in the districts of Indus Kohistan and Hunza, has also been fully restored.

The Quetta-Nushki section of National Highway N-40, Chakdara-Dir section of National Highway N-45, Rajanpur-Taunsa and Dera Ismail Khan-Pezo sections of Indus Highway N-55, Sibi-Quetta section of N-65, Fort Munro section of N-70, Alpuri-Basham section of N-90, Gilgit-Shandur section of N-140 and Strategic Highway S-1 at Shingos have been restored for traffic.

However, rehabilitation work on some highways was going on speedy basis. The work on National highway N-50 Doob-Dera Ismail Khan section, N-95 Fatehpur-Kalam section and Motorway M-8 Vango Hills-Banja section were in progress and these highways would also be fully restored for traffic soon.

