Highways, connecting roads essential for development, prosperity of province: Kambar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Provincial Secretary Communications and Work (C&W) Kamber Dashti on Wednesday said that the importance of highways and connecting roads was very significant in the development and prosperity of the province.

If the highways were strong and complete, it would have positive effects on the entire province, he expressed these views while presiding over the review meeting regarding the progress on the development projects of the ongoing road sector in the province.

Chief Engineer Officers of the three Circle Quetta, Khuzdar and Sibi Zone of the province and senior officials of the concerned department were also present in the meeting.

It should be noted that Secretary C&W Kamber Dashti personally inspected various highways during his tour across the province and issued orders.

Among them, Sibi Tali Road Bakhtiarabad to Lahri Road Notal to Gandawa Road N 65 to Chithar Road N 65 to Manjushori, Ghafoorabad, Mir Wah-Shahi Chowki Faizabad Road, Usta Muhammad to Bagh Head Road Ghoshpur, Gandakha to Ghulam Muhammad Jamali Road Suhbatpur to Kashmore Phase One Khani Cross to Ziarat to Sanjawi Road Sanjawi to Loralai Road and Rakhni to Bekar Road are included.

Details of the progress on all these under-construction highways were taken by the Secretary.

While giving instructions to the chief engineers of the three circles, Secretary C&W Kamber Dashti said that the speed of work on the ongoing projects should be accelerated and whatever firm or contractor was not being worked when departmental action should be initiated against them.

He has given clear instructions that quality and transparency should be the first priority for all ongoing development projects in the province.

He said that an effective and strong infrastructure and communication system is the guarantee of the development of Balochistan, the pace of work on all development projects should be speeded up so that the people could benefit from the fruits of these projects as well as the development process.

He said that such development projects, the completion of which would benefit the people of this area, should be completed as soon as possible.

The Department of Communications and Construction has a key role for the development and prosperity of the province, he said.

The Secretary said that the chief engineer officers of the three circles should play their key role for the improvement of infrastructure in the province based on their professional affairs and experience.