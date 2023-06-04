Highways dept completes road project in record six months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :XEN Highways Multan Ghulam Nabi has said that the department had completed a road project from Basti Malook to Shujabad in record six months to provide facilities to the masses.

In a statement on Sunday, the XEN Highways said that the 17-kilometer long and 20-feet wide road project was to be completed in one and a half years but the department had completed the project in six months, "saving public tax money and time".

He said that the project had been completed with funds of Rs. 300 million.

Nabi said that Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak had directed to complete road projects and other development schemes of infrastructure at the earliest. He also assured that he himself was monitoring the development schemes.

The XEN Highways said that comprehensive cooperation was being offered by the commissioner's office for the early completion of all development projects.